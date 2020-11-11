Applications open July 13 - Aug. 7

CRF Business Assistance Program can be used to reimburse the costs incurred on or after March 1, 2020 because of business interruption due to COVID-19 as a result of required closures, voluntary closures to promote social distancing, or decreased customer demand. Businesses who receive grant funding are required to document how the funds are used.

The City of Garland received funding from the CARES Act and is to distribute $500,000 of those funds to Garland small businesses through the CRF Business Assistance Program.

Grants of up to $20,000 will be made to businesses with up to twenty (20) employees at the time of application. Applications will be accepted via the Garland Chamber website. If at least 75 percent of grant funding is not distributed by August 14, 2020, the Garland Chamber will open grant applications to businesses employing 21 to 50 employees.

Grant applications will be processed with the help of the Garland Chamber of Commerce.

All documentation needs to be submitted up to one (1) day after application submission. Any application with missing documentation will automatically be rejected from consideration.





Apply via ZoomGrants™





Eligibility

Grant funds are open to businesses who fit the following criteria:

For-profit businesses with 20 or less employees at the time of City of Garland’s COVID-19 emergency declaration on March 16, 2020.

Must be located within Garland city limits and operate out of a physical location in Garland. Physical location includes “brick and mortar” structure, single-family homes, and other types of physical locations. Locations will be verified with the review of Certificate of Occupancy as granted by the City of Garland Building Inspection. Business must have been in operation since September 21, 2019. Registered to do business in the State of Texas. Demonstrate a 25% or more loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Annual gross revenue must be under $1.5 million. Owner/Applicant is not currently in bankruptcy and has not filed bankruptcy in the last 12 months. Owner/Applicant is current with property taxes and City fees, or has a payment plan in place with County and/or City as of April 30, 2020. Self-employed individuals, independent contractors, and sole proprietors serving the business community are also eligible. No conflict of interest with the City of Garland and Garland Chamber of Commerce (i.e. the following persons cannot have ownership or financial interest in the assisted business, or be an employee of the assisted business: City of Garland elected officials and their immediate family members or City of Garland staff and Garland Chamber of Commerce staff). All funds must be spent by November 11, 2020.



If selected for the CRF Business Assistance Program, grants will be a minimum of $5,000 to a maximum of $20,000, based on invoices and proof of payment for eligible expenses paid during the period from March 1, 2020 through May 31, 2020.

Duplication of Benefits

Businesses may not receive CRF Business Assistance Program if they have received federally-subsidized disaster assistance such as Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL Loans), Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans or Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding. Applicants for CRF Business Assistance Program must disclose any funds applied for or received from these sources or other federal assistance programs. It is in the Garland Chamber’s discretion to determine if funds received from any of these sources constitutes a duplication of benefits. Dallas County can use the business tax ID to verify if business has previously received federal assistance and to verify that business is not delinquent with federal, state and local governments. Grants under this program will be provided in an amount not to exceed the level of need. Business owners are eligible to apply for both Garland’s CRF Program and Dallas County Emergency Business Assistance Program (EBAP). If approved for both, business owner must choose one (1) federal funding program to accept.

If a duplication of benefits determination is made after funds have been disbursed, the amount of funds that were determined to be duplicated must be repaid to the City of Garland by November 11, 2020.







What can these funds be used for?

CRF Business Assistance Program funds can be used to reimburse the costs incurred on or after March 1, 2020 of business interruption due to COVID-19 as a result of required closures, voluntary closures to promote social distancing, or decreased customer demand. Examples of these costs include but not limited to:

Fixed Assets: Equipment / Machinery (must be directly related to COVID-19) Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Technology Contactless payment types Electronic devices Business software (Quickbooks, etc.)



Services: Working Capital Payroll Expenses Contract Labor Health care benefits Supplier payments Rent, lease or mortgage payments for real property used for business purposes. (ex. A storefront or warehouse. Does not include personal residence.) Rent, lease or purchase payment for business property (ex. Delivery vehicle, food truck, kitchen equipment, technology payment, and communications systems/equipment.)



Marketing: Website improvements: Redesign New development Feature addition (online shopping, chat, etc.)





Funds can be used for one or all costs examples. Businesses who receive grant funding will be required to document how the funds are used and submit documentation once funds are depleted.







Required Documents to Include with Application

Business owners must complete their CRF Program application by getting the following business documents in order:

A completed W-9 form

Documentation of Going Concern and Business Verification. This will require one of the following documents: Secretary of State Texas File Number Employee Identification Number Doing Business As (DBA) 2018 or 2019 Tax Return (schedules not required) If you are a home-based business, please submit your Tax Return for business verification

Proof of employment. This will require one of the following documents: Payroll ledger or payroll company report W-3 form (Transmittal of Wage and Tax Statements) 941 Form Other document showing payroll expenses, employer insurance expenses, or employer retirement expense for the first quarter of 2020 (prior to the City of Garland’s COVID-19 emergency declaration on March 21, 2020) as well as the most current version of this document.



Profit & Loss (P&L) statement from January through June for 2019, as well as a P&L statement through June 2020.

Balance Sheet from January through June for 2019, as well as a Balance Sheet through June 2020.

Invoices and expenses paid during the period from March 1, 2020 through May 31, 2020.

For sole proprietors, applicants are required to provide a 2018 or 2019 Schedule C.